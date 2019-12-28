Lucknow: Man breaches security to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — WATCH what happened next

Priyanka Gandhi attacked the central government for bringing in citizenship law and talking about nationwide NRC. (ANI)

Man breaches Priyanka Gandhi’s security: A man on Saturday breached the security of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet her. The incident happened during Congress foundation day event in Lucknow. A 55-second video shared by news agency ANI shows that the man, who was later identified as Gurmeet Singh, ran towards Priyanka Gandhi but was stopped by Congress UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu who was sitting next to her. Within seconds, the security personnel moved in and tried to take the man away. But in the meantime, Priyanka Gandhi intervened and asked the security personnel to let the man say what he had to. The man, who is a party worker, was later seen talking to Priyanka. He was then guided back to the audience.

#WATCH Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party event in Lucknow on Congress foundation day, gets to meet her. pic.twitter.com/v4UtwedMF2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

The Congress General Secretary is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in two years. Gandhi has been preparing the grounds for the upcoming polls in the crucial state. During her two-day visit, Priyanka Gandhi is expected to attend a meeting of the party’s advisory council and strategy group besides addressing the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to revamp the state unit, PTI reported.

Speaking at foundation day programme today in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the central government for bringing in citizenship law and talking about nationwide NRC. The Congress referred to recent statements by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah and said that they were giving contradictory remarks on NRC. “People are now fed up with their lies,” she said.

The Congress has been vehemently opposing the CAA and NRC. She, however, said that other opposition parties in the state are not speaking up a lot over the issue. “But as I said, we are not going to be afraid and keep raising voices even if we’ve to walk alone. We have to be prepared to go into next Assembly elections alone,” Priyanka Gandhi said.