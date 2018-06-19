Lucknow fire LIVE: 5 feared killed as blaze engulfs two hotels near Charbagh railway station

Lucknow fire LIVE: The police were informed about the incident at around 6:15 AM. (Source: ANI)

Lucknow fire LIVE: Two hotels in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow caught fire on Tuesday morning and as many as 5 people were reported dead in the incident. The incident occurred at ‘Hotel Virat International’ and ‘SSJ International Hotel’, both located near the Charbagh Railway station. The fire reportedly began from Hotel Virat International and spread to SSJ International Hotel. Five people including a woman and her daughter who were staying at the hotel were reported dead. The woman was taken to the hospital where she breathed her last.

Three others were injured in the incident and were admitted to the hospital. About 6 fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. The cause of the fire is still unknown and Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar has also reached the spot.

He told media that the fire had started around 5:30 AM in the morning and police were informed about the same at around 6:15 AM.