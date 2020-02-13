Bomb explosion rocks Lucknow court complex, several lawyers feared injured

Lucknow court blast: Two lawyers were injured during an explosion at the Lucknow court on Thursday afternoon.

A bomb explosion has been reported at a court complex in Lucknow on Thursday, media reports said. At least two lawyers are feared injured in the explosion. The Wazirganj police have reached the spot and are probing the incident. Three more crude bombs have been recovered from the court complex by the local police, reported news agency ANI.

The explosion was reported during a scuffle between a group of lawyers, India Today TV reported. One of the lawyers, speaking to reporters, claimed that the attack was directed at him and called for the removal of “unruly elements” from the court premises.

The explosion has resulted in huge chaos and lawyers have demanded that the culprits be arrested.

