Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: A major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj on Monday afternoon, triggering panic after several people were feared trapped inside while emergency teams launched a large-scale rescue operation. According to a report by Indian Express, at least 13 people have lost their lives and the death toll is likely to increase.

According to news agency PTI, the fire was reported around 3 pm from a building located on Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits. The fire department rushed 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, to the spot as flames quickly engulfed the structure and thick smoke spread through the building.

PM Modi reacts to tragic incident

Reacting to the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said, “Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap…My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.”

Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 22, 2026

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PM relief fund to the familly of those killed and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

People seen jumping off the building to escape flames

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as several people attempted to escape after the fire broke out. Dramatic visuals from the spot showed one youth jumping from the first floor while the building was engulfed in flames.

Locals said multiple students managed to come out safely, while others were feared trapped inside. One local claimed around seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves.

Where did the fire start from?

Initial reports from the fire department suggested the blaze had started in a coaching centre operating inside the building. However, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak later said the upper floors housed a gaming zone, while the ground floor contained a pet shop. He said rescue teams had already evacuated several students safely.

“Some of the children have been rescued. Their friends are saying that three-four children may still be inside,” Pathak added.

Rescue teams enter through adjoining building

Officials said heavy smoke made it difficult for firefighters to enter the building directly. Rescue teams eventually broke through a wall from an adjoining structure to gain access while other firefighters continued dousing the flames from outside.

“Fire brigade personnel have reached the top floor, but no one has been found inside so far. All rooms and bathrooms have been checked,” Pathak said.

Hospitals placed on alert

Authorities said ambulances, hospitals and medical teams were kept ready to shift injured victims immediately for treatment. Firefighters wearing safety gear were seen entering the building carrying wet blankets as the rescue operation intensified.

PTI reporters at the scene said stretchers and body bags were also brought inside while teams continued searching the building floor by floor.

Cause of fire under investigation

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, though some locals suspect an electrical spark may have triggered the blaze. While flames were gradually brought under control, thick smoke continued to hamper rescue operations.

Officials said search and firefighting operations were still underway, with authorities focusing on ensuring everyone trapped inside is safely evacuated.

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incident. The Chief Minister also directed senior officials to immediately establish contact with the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He further instructed that the best possible medical treatment be provided for those injured in the blaze.