Lucknow building collapse LIVE Updates: One killed as three-storey building crashes in UP capital, rescue operation underway

One girl was killed and her mother was severely injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Ganeshganj area of Lucknow today. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred after heavy rains lashed the city over the past few days. The deceased girl has been identified as Aashi Mishra. The injured woman has been admitted to a hospital.

Local administration officials have reached the incident site and efforts are underway to clear the debris. Reports suggest that the building collapsed at around 8:45 am on Friday. There were five members in the family but at the time of the incident, one two were present inside the house.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.