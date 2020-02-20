Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Congress leader Sadar Jafar among 28 asked to cough up Rs 63 lakh for damaging public property

The Lucknow administration has asked at least 28 people to pay up Rs 63 lakh recovery for damaging public and government properties during the anti-CAA protests. Representational pic. (Photo: REUTERS)

The Uttar Pradesh administration has asked at least 28 people to pay up Rs 63 lakh recovery for damaging public and government properties during the anti-CAA protests in Lucknow in December last year. According to a report in The Indian Express, the list of 28 people including Congress leader and social activists Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer SR Darapuri and activist Mohammad Shoaib.

Those listed have been handed a 30-day deadline to cough up the amount for damage caused at Parivartan crossing in Hazratganj area on December 19, the report said. The recovery order was issued by Lucknow ADM (East) KP Singh on Monday. As per the order, failure to pay up the amount within the stipulated deadline will lead to the initiation of legal procedure to attach their properties.

“Under the new commissionerate system, the police have magisterial power so they have been asked to ensure that recovery is done from the accused,” Singh said.

A total of 46 people were booked by the police in connection with the violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow last year. The IE report said that police initially named 42 people in an FIR which was registered at the Hazratganj police station. During the investigation, police said, it was found that Darapuri, Shoaib, Sadaf and Deepak Kabir were involved in the violence.

The Lucknow district administration later issued notices to all the 46 people, seeking explanation on why recovery should not be sought from them for damage to property. The notices were issued on the basis of a report sent by the police.

However, Darapuri and Shoaib claimed that they were placed under house arrest on the day of violence and termed the recovery order as baseless. Congress leader Sadar and other activists had earlier said that there was no evidence to prove their involvement in the violence. Sadaf said she will approach the court against the recovery order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made it clear that those found involved in rioting and damaging public property in the name of protests will be dealt with an iron hand by the administration. He had announced that the properties of those guilty will be attached and the amount recovered from them for causing the damage.