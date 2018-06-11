Lucknow-Agra expressway accident: Seven including six students killed in UP’s Kannauj, CM Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia

Six students and a teacher were killed while two others injured here early this morning after being run over by a bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police said. (Representative photo: IE)

Six students and a teacher were killed while two others injured here early this morning after being run over by a bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police said. According to a police spokesperson, the accident took place in Tirwa area of the district at around 4.00 am. “The accident occurred when students were filling diesel from one bus to another, and were run over by another bus which was passing by.

“As of now seven persons, which include a teacher and students have died, while two others are injured,” the police spokesperson said. The students were from Sant Kabirnagar district and were going to Haridwar.

CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakhs each for the kin of those killed in the bus accident in Kannauj. Rs 50,000 each for those injured.