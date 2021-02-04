  • MORE MARKET STATS

LS proceedings adjourned till 6 pm amid protest over farm laws

By: |
Updated: Feb 04, 2021 5:55 PM

As soon as the House re-convened at 5 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans against the government and the agri laws.

"Question Hour is the right of MPs...This behaviour is not good and I again request you all to return to your seats so that the House proceedings run properly," he said."Question Hour is the right of MPs...This behaviour is not good and I again request you all to return to your seats so that the House proceedings run properly," he said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 6 pm amid uproar by opposition members over the three new farm laws.

As soon as the House re-convened at 5 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans against the government and the agri laws.

Related News

Some ministers and members laid papers on the table of the House, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill, 2021.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, asked the members to return to their seats, but they continued with their protest. She adjourned the House till 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House for about 40 minutes till 5 pm due to protest by the opposition members.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over two months demanding rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. LS proceedings adjourned till 6 pm amid protest over farm laws
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police registers FIR against climate activist Greta Thunberg
2BJP-led Centre wants to run Delhi from back door: Manish Sisodia on GNCTD Bill
3Priyanka Gandhi says Navreet’s family wants judicial probe into his death