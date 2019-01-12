LS polls a fight between dictatorship, democracy: Congress on PM Modi ‘majboor-vs-majboot-sarkar’ remark

Tewari made these remarks in response to Modi’s assertion at the BJP’s national convention that the opposition parties are coming together as they want to form a ‘majboor’ (helpless) government to promote nepotism and corruption. (PTI)

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that people have to chose between a ‘majboor’ (helpless) or a ‘majboot’ (strong) government in the upcoming general elections, the Congress Saturday said the fight in the upcoming general elections will be between dictatorship and democracy. Addressing a press conference at the party office here, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “The fight for Lok Sabha polls will be between dictatorship and democracy.”

Tewari made these remarks in response to Modi’s assertion at the BJP’s national convention that the opposition parties are coming together as they want to form a ‘majboor’ (helpless) government to promote nepotism and corruption, whereas the BJP wants a ‘majboot’ (strong) dispensation for all-round development.