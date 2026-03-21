The growing LPG crisis in India has forced migrant workers to depart Surat in droves — threatening a shutdown of the massive textile industry in the region. The widening West Asia conflict and Strait of Hormuz closure has disrupted trade and energy supplies since the Gulf contributes roughly 30% of the global LPG supply. Imports fell to 265,000 metric tonnes earlier this week as the Indian government rushed to find alternatives.

According to an ANI report, a large number of migrant workers are now returning to their native villages due to the LPG shortage. The publication reported that massive crowds had gathered at Udhna Railway Station this week to catch trains out of Surat — compelled to return despite the availability of work. They reported facing severe difficulties regarding cooking gas for several days.

A separate report by the Indian Express indicates the exodus has already affected the Surat textile industry. Several factories have even begun shutting down for a day or two in a week to cope with the manpower shortage.

Surat workers return home

“We are going to the village because we have not been getting gas for the last few days. Our companies are also shutting down… We don’t have money, that’s why we are going back. Nobody is helping us here… We will return once the gas supply resumes. Many people are going back,” one migrant worker told ANI.

Another explained that she had been unable to secure gas for the past 15 days. One worker said room owners had prohibited them from cooking food using wood because it could damage the rooms.

“I am going back to my village because of the gas issue… Our accounts are getting closed… And we do not have money. We haven’t been getting gas for the last 15 days. Our gas ran out a week ago, and then it was announced that there was a gas shortage. After that, we informed the gas agency, but we are still not getting it. My daughter and I are going back, while my husband and two children are being left here. We are not getting even the small cylinders,” Seema Devi said.

“The gas price is 500 per kg. What can we do? We have been looking for gas for the past four days but haven’t received any. We used to cook by using wood but the room owner has prohibited us. We will come back when things return to normal,” Kamal Pal added.

LPG prices surge on black market

Black market operations have flourished amidst the crisis — with LPG cylinders being sold for Rs 500 per kg in some areas.

Those operating without gas registration books have traditionally relied on refilling centers. A migrant worker told the Indian Express that the small LPG cylinders typically sold for Rs 500 were now priced at a whopping Rs 2500 — making it unaffordable for many.