LPG prices hiked by Rs 50 within 7 weeks: Congress slams BJP, says Modi government proving costly for common man

The Congress party today slammed the Modi government for the hike in prices of domestic gas cylinders for the second time within two months. Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today said that the BJP government’s collection scheme is flourishing by selling the dream of Ujjwala yojana. An unsubsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 859.50 in the national capital. The government has also discontinued DBTL subsidies per cylinder to many consumers since May 2020.

“On 1st July, the Modi government increased LPG price by Rs 25 and again hiked the prices by Rs 25 on 17th August. They sell the dream of Ujjwala while the collection scheme of the BJP government is flourishing by increasing the price of LPG every month,” said Priyanka.

Notably, the Congress party today held a press conference where it countered the BJP government’s oil bond repayment claims made to justify the fuel price hike. The Congress party said that the government is punishing the common man by increasing the fuel prices at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is well known that the government has earned Rs 4.53 lakh crore from fuel tax. Even after this, instead of giving relief, the pockets of the general public are being robbed,” said Supriya Shrinate, National Spokesperson of Congress.

She claimed that the increase in prices is not the result of global inflation because the prices are $611 per metric ton in Saudi Arabia and if both rupee and dollar are taken together, then the cylinder prices should have been Rs 600 today.

Former union minister and Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken claimed that the so-called oil bonds were started by the Vajpayee government. “The oil bond was not introduced by Congress, the first oil bond worth Rs 9,000 crores was started by the Vajpayee government. Its due date was in 2009, Congress paid it,” said Maken.

Maken said that the Modi government only needs to make payment of oil bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore only which is hardly close to 3.2% of the tax collection. “So how can the government say that it cannot reduce excise duty on account of payment of oil bonds,” said Maken.

Congress said that the massive hike in petrol prices is a prime example of the failure of the BJP-led NDA. Congress claimed that the Modi government has increased prices of cylinders by Rs 165 since January this year.

The Opposition party said that the Modi government has 11 women ministers and they should exert pressure on the prime minister to roll back the price hike.