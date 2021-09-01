LPG Price Hike: ‘Non-subsidized cylinder rate doubled in last 7 years’, Congress slams ‘BJP loot’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the Modi government for the LPG price hike.

The prices of the non-subsidised domestic gas cylinders have been hiked again with effect from today. This is the third hike in around last two months. On July 1, the price was increased by Rs 25 and the second hike came on August 17 by Rs 25. The LPG prices were hiked by Rs 25 today again taking it to Rs 884.50 per cylinder of 14.2kg. The Congress today claimed that the LPG prices have been doubled in the 7 years of the Modi government.

“1st March, 2014 = Price of gas cylinder Rs 410! September 1, 2021 = price of gas cylinder Rs 884! More than double the price in 7 years. This is Modiji’s promise of ‘Acche Din’. It’s only good days for BJP while the common man’s budget days are being looted,” said Congress spokesperson

Randeep Singh Surjewala.

1 मार्च, 2014 = गैस सिलेंडर की क़ीमत ₹410 ! 1 सितंबर, 2021= गैस सिलेंडर की क़ीमत ₹884! 7 साल में क़ीमत दोगुनी से ज़्यादा,

यही है मोदीजी का अच्छे दिनों का वादा। भाजपाईयों के अच्छे दिन,

जनता का बजट लूटते दिन।#IndiaAgainstBJPLoot pic.twitter.com/ypV8iOo3g3 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 1, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that one who forces people to sleep hungry stomach is himself sleeping under his friend’s shadow. “One who forces the public to sleep hungry stomach, is sleeping in his friend’s shadow. But the country is uniting against injustice,” said Rahul referring to the alleged ‘industrialists friends’ of PM Modi who Rahul claims the PM works for.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the Modi government for the LPG price hike. “Prime Minister, there are only two types of ‘development’ taking place under your rule: On one hand, the income of your billionaire friends is increasing. On the other hand, the prices of essential commodities are increasing for the common people. If this is ‘development (Vikas), then the time has come to send this ‘vikas’ on ‘avkash’ (leave),” said Priyanka.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, आपके राज में दो ही तरह का "विकास" हो रहा है: एक तरफ आपके खरबपति मित्रों की आय बढ़ती जा रही है। दूसरी तरफ आमजनों के लिए आवश्यक वस्तुओं के दाम बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। अगर यही "विकास" है तो इस "विकास" को अवकाश (छुट्टी) पर भेजने का वक्त आ गया है।#IndiaAgainstBJPLoot pic.twitter.com/Pra7PfAQb8 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 1, 2021

The Congress party today also shared several videos of ‘common people’ on Twitter who were raising their voices against the rising fuel and LPG prices.