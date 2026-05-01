Opposition party leaders have launched a scathing critique of the central government, labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘inflation man’ following a significant increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices. The sharp rise in costs for businesses, coupled with broader concerns over domestic inflation, has triggered a wave of condemnation from parties including Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Focus on the cost of living: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government’s approach, arguing that minor adjustments to commercial LPG prices do not address the systemic issue of rising costs for basic necessities.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “Cylinders don’t get expensive; the roti-thali does. This is known only by the one who buys and eats it themselves, not by the one who goes and eats at others’ places or steals from others’ plates. If they had to make the cylinder expensive, they should have just made it 1000 rupees expensive outright. By reducing it by 7 rupees in 1000, who are these BJP folks doing a favour to? When will the BJP bring a censure motion on ‘inflation, unemployment, joblessness, and recession’?.

सिलेंडर महंगा नहीं होता, रोटी-थाली महंगी होती है। ये बात वही जानता है जो ख़ुद ख़रीदकर खाता है, वो नहीं जो दूसरों के यहाँ जाकर खाता है या दूसरों की थाली से चुराता है। सिलेंडर महंगा करना था तो सीधे 1000 रूपये महंगा कर देते। 1000 में 7 रुपये कम करके ये भाजपावाले किस पर एहसान कर रहे… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 1, 2026

Congress targets price hike timing and its overall impact on masses

Congress leaders have similarly targeted the timing of these price hikes, noting that they often occur shortly after electoral processes conclude. Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Pramod Tiwari alleged that the government intentionally delayed these adjustments to avoid public backlash during voting periods, characterizing the move as a betrayal of public trust.

Speaking to media, Tiwari said,” The country will remember Narendra Modi as the ‘Price Hike Man’. Their speed of inflation is going above all the missiles. I want to say that today the price of the cylinder has increased by almost Rs 1000. And the price which was in January has doubled today; it has reached above Rs 3,000.”

'महंगाई मैन मोदी' का चाबुक फिर चला। आज कमर्शियल सिलेंडर 993 रुपए महंगा हुआ। मोदी ने पिछले 4 महीने में कमर्शियल सिलेंडर के दाम ऐसे बढ़ाए 👇 • 1 मई: ₹993

• 1 अप्रैल: ₹218

• 7 मार्च: ₹115

• 1 मार्च: ₹31

• 1 फरवरी: ₹50

• 1 जनवरी: ₹111

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टोटल: ₹1,518 जी… — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2026

Congress parliamentarians, including Manickam Tagore, have further warned that the surge in commercial LPG costs will inevitably lead to higher prices at restaurants and small businesses, placing an undue burden on the vulnerable sections of society. The recent adjustments have pushed the cost of commercial cylinders to record levels, prompting opposition parties to demand a rollback of these hikes and more robust measures to curb inflation.

Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyavas said, “There was no need to increase the price of commercial cylinders, as companies are already in profit. Reports say these companies are earning Rs 116 crore daily. When crude oil prices were low at $60–65 per barrel, petrol was still sold at much higher rates, and even now companies are not in loss. Overall, the government is burdening the public, and it is alleged that the BJP government has failed as the country struggles with inflation, poverty, and unemployment.”

Leaders from across the political spectrum have argued that, despite the government linking these prices to volatile international crude oil benchmarks, companies operating in this sector remain highly profitable and should not be passing such sharp increases to the end consumer. As debates continue, the Opposition maintains that the current policy framework fails to protect working families from the compounding effects of unemployment and rising commodity prices.

LPG price hike

The recent increase in commercial LPG prices has raised the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50, an adjustment driven primarily by volatile global crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Because India relies heavily on imports for its LPG needs, domestic rates for commercial and non-subsidised cylinders are linked to international benchmarks and undergo monthly revisions to reflect these shifting market realities.

Crucially, this price hike excludes the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, which remain subsidised and continue to serve approximately 33 crore households nationwide without a change in cost. While the revision impacts the commercial and bulk categories that represent a smaller share of India’s total LPG consumption, the move has nonetheless sparked significant debate regarding the broader economic burden on small businesses and the retail sector.