The central government increased commercial LPG allocations to states by another 20% on Friday — raising the quota to 70% of the pre-war demand. An official communique to the state chief secretaries also directed that the additional supply should be prioritised for labour-intensive industries that support essential sectors. Oil secretary Neeraj Mittal said allocation to commercial/industrial LPG would now rise to 70% (with 10% reform based) and enable relief to industrial operations in the state.

“In addition to the existing 50% allocation above, an additional 20% is now proposed, which would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70% of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG. Additional allocation shall be given to industries with priority to steel, automobile, textile, dye, chemicals, and plastics, which are labour-intensive and provide support to other essential sectors,” the letter read.

The secretary said priority would be given to process industries or those requiring LPG for specialised heating purposes that cannot be substituted by Natural Gas. The letter urged all states to avail of the 10% reform-based allocation immediately, if they have not already done so.

Govt slashes excise duty for petrol, diesel

The government also slashed excise duties for petrol and diesel by Rs 10 on Friday — bringing it down to Rs 3 per litre for petrol and zero for diesel. Windfall tax on export of diesel has been set at 21.5 rupees/litre.

Oil minister hails govt decisions

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed India as an “oasis of energy security, availability and affordability” on Friday — lauding the decisions taken by his administration. He opined that New Delhi had prioritised affordability and supply stability even as several countries resort to drastic fuel conservation measures in response to rising global crude prices.

“Taking a further step to ease supply of commercial LPG, Government of India has decided to increase the commercial LPG allocation of states to 70%, with 20% allocation given to industries such as steel, automobile, textile and other labour intensive industries. Priority will be given to those industries where piped gas is not a substitute,” he wrote on X.



