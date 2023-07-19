scorecardresearch
Lover or spy? Fluent English, multiple PUBG accounts deepen Seema Haider mystery

Seema Haider’s Pakistani Citizenship ID card is very recent and was made in 2022 only. 

Written by Breaking News Desk
There are reports that say Seema Haider’s maternal uncle is in the Pakistan Army and her brother is preparing to go into the army.  (PTI photo)

Is Seema Haider a woman in love who crossed the borders to be with the man she chose or is she an ISI agent working with her Pakistani handlers? Latest reports say that the mystery over the Pakistani resident’s identity and intent is deepening with each passing day. The officials of Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad interrogated Seema Haider for over nine hours on Tuesday. This was the second day of questioning by the ATS team after 8-hour grilling on Monday. 

Reports about the Tuesday quizzing reveal some startling details about the mother of four, who claimed she left Pakistan to be with the man she fell in love with while playing PUBG. According to multiple media reports, Seema Haider had several PUBG accounts and she had approached numerous men based from Delhi-NCR on earlier occasions. 

Her Pakistani ID card is very recent and was made in 2022 only. 

When the investigators asked her to read some lines in English, she read them fluently. This is after the woman in her late 20s claimed that she managed to study till class 5. There are reports that say Seema Haider’s maternal uncle is in the Pakistan Army and her brother is preparing to go into the army. 

Agencies are also probing her illegal entry in India. In May, she traveled on a bus from Kathmandu to Delhi. Seema also managed to get Aadhaar cards made for her children. The agencies are also examining that. Seema Haider and Sachin Meena have claimed that they first got acquainted while playing PUBG in 2019. Meena, whom Seema claims she got married at Pashupatinath Temple, has claimed that he and his family have accepted her along with her four kids. Seema, Sachin and Sachin’s father were arrested on July 4 by Greater Noida Police. However, on July 7, the trio were granted bail.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 10:25 IST

