‘Love you so much’: Arvind Kejriwal’s big refusal to Ashutosh’s resignation

Stunning all, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on Wednesday announced his decision to quit the party he had joined in 2014. Ashutosh, who had left a successful television journalism career, was also the party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 elections against BJP’s Harsh Vardhan. After remaining silent over the leader’s decision for a few hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected Ashutosh’s resignation saying ‘everyone loves you’. “How can we ever accept your resignation? Not in this lifetime,” Kejriwal said.

Ashutosh, also the party’s spokesperson, had earlier said in a tweet that he was quitting the party over “very very personal reasons”. “Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout. Thanks,” he said in the tweet.

How can we ever accept ur resignation? ना, इस जनम में तो नहीं। https://t.co/r7Y3tTcIOZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

As per a media report, Ashutosh had submitted his resignation to party national convenor Kejriwal a few months ago too but it was not accepted. The senior AAP leader was reportedly upset with Kejriwal’s style of functioning. Ashutosh had also opposed party’s decision to send industrialist Sushil Gupta to Rajya Sabha.

At that time, names of Ashutosh and Kumar Vishwas were also doing the rounds as the party’s picks for Rajya Sabha from AAP’s quota. However, unlike former senior leaders Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav or Kapil Mishra, Ashutosh never initiated an open revolt against Kejriwal.