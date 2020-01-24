Love Pak? why should you live in India: Karnataka minister’s poser to Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Friday accused former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of developing a liking towards Pakistan and said he should leave the country.

Speaking to reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, the BJP leader said one should not indulge in “double standard politics,” with an intention of projecting oneself as good both in India and Pakistan.

“Kumaraswamy is not a serious politician, of late he has developed liking towards Pakistan…let him leave this country, when he is speaking with love towards Pakistan, why should he live in India, I want to tell the former chief minister to leave the country,” he said.

The minister was reacting to the JD(S) leaders recent comments, taking a dig at BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their “obsession” with Pakistan.

Accusing Kumaraswamy of indulging in vote bank politics, Sriramulu said being a former Prime Minister’s son and a former chief minister, by making such statements, he has “caused” pain to people of India.

“If you want to continue with vote bank or appeasement politics, leave the country,” he said.

India was a “Hindu Rashtra” in which people of all communities and castes are living together, but parties like the Congress and the JD(S) were trying to create “rift” for the sake of vote bank politics, the minister added.