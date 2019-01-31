‘Love Commandos’ head Sanjoy Sachdev arrested for confining, extorting money from couples

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 12:57 PM

The NGO helps in uniting couples whose parents are opposed to their relationship.

Delhi police have arrested Sanjay Sachdev, owner NGO Love Commando for threatening and extortion of money from a couple. (ANI)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Sanjoy Sachdev, who runs the popular ‘Love Commandos’ NGO, for allegedly confining, intimidating and extorting money from couples. The NGO’s stated objective includes uniting couples whose parents are opposed to their relationship.

Sanjoy was arrested on Tuesday night after a woman approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and levelled allegations of extortion, intimidation and confinement against him. The DCW subsequently approached the Paharganj police station following which a case was registered.

The police recorded the statement of the woman along with her partner and three other couples living with the organisation.

According to a senior police officer, the couples alleged that important documents belonging to them were taken away and they were intimidated, harassed and abused by Sachdev. Couples also claimed the NGO owner would consume liquor in their presence and even leave his dog after them.

The officer also said the accused would force the couples to work and demanded money ranging from Rs 15,000 to 20,000 from them.

Also Read: NHRC issues notice to UP government over the death of three labourers in Bareilly

The woman, who had approached the DCW, had been staying with her partner at the NGO for close to a month, while the other complainants stayed there for a few days.

According to police, whenever the DCW received cases of couples facing opposition from their families, the body used to send them to Love Commandos.

As per the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the matter came to light after a team from the women’s panel inspected a shelter home run by the NGO.

Swati Maliwal’s Tweet:

Swati Maliwal posted on Twitter that DCW team inspected a shelter home run by NGO Love Commandoes and rescued 4 couples from there, who were illegally confined in inhumane conditions and had a huge sum of money extorted from them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Love Commandos’ head Sanjoy Sachdev arrested for confining, extorting money from couples
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition