‘Love Commandos’ head Sanjoy Sachdev arrested for confining, extorting money from couples

Delhi police have arrested Sanjay Sachdev, owner NGO Love Commando for threatening and extortion of money from a couple. (ANI)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Sanjoy Sachdev, who runs the popular ‘Love Commandos’ NGO, for allegedly confining, intimidating and extorting money from couples. The NGO’s stated objective includes uniting couples whose parents are opposed to their relationship.

Sanjoy was arrested on Tuesday night after a woman approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and levelled allegations of extortion, intimidation and confinement against him. The DCW subsequently approached the Paharganj police station following which a case was registered.

The police recorded the statement of the woman along with her partner and three other couples living with the organisation.

According to a senior police officer, the couples alleged that important documents belonging to them were taken away and they were intimidated, harassed and abused by Sachdev. Couples also claimed the NGO owner would consume liquor in their presence and even leave his dog after them.

The officer also said the accused would force the couples to work and demanded money ranging from Rs 15,000 to 20,000 from them.

Also Read: NHRC issues notice to UP government over the death of three labourers in Bareilly

The woman, who had approached the DCW, had been staying with her partner at the NGO for close to a month, while the other complainants stayed there for a few days.

According to police, whenever the DCW received cases of couples facing opposition from their families, the body used to send them to Love Commandos.

As per the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, the matter came to light after a team from the women’s panel inspected a shelter home run by the NGO.

Swati Maliwal’s Tweet:

DCW team inspected a shelter home run by NGO Love Commandoes and rescued 4 couples from there yesterday who were illegally confined in inhuman conditions & huge sum of money was extorted from them. We called police who have now filed an FIR in the matter and arrested the owner. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 30, 2019

Swati Maliwal posted on Twitter that DCW team inspected a shelter home run by NGO Love Commandoes and rescued 4 couples from there, who were illegally confined in inhumane conditions and had a huge sum of money extorted from them.