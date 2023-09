Louisville in US declares September 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day amid row in India

Amid a controversy in India over Sanatana Dharma remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress’s Priyank Kharge, Louisville in Kentucky, United States, has declared September 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day.

The official proclamation was read by deputy mayor Barbara Sexton Smith on behalf of mayor Craig Greenberg during the Maha Kumbha Abhishekam celebration at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky in Louisville.

Spiritual leaders Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Bhagawati Saraswati, along with Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, deputy chief of staff Keisha Dorsey, and several other spiritual leaders and dignitaries, participated in the event.

Also Read: FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge in UP over Sanatan Dharma remarks

Row over Sanatana Dharma

Last week, a political uproar was created after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, called to “eradicate Sanatana Dharma” and compared it with diseases like dengue and malaria.

An FIR has been registered in Rampur against him and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for backing Stalin’s remark.

Also Read: Congress backs Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark: ‘Every political party entitled to its views’

Priyank Kharge supported Stalin’s remark by saying that “any religion that does not promote equality and does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human is not a religion, according to me”.