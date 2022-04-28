Loudspeaker row: Prohibitory orders clamped in Aurangabad ahead of Raj Thackeray’s rally on May 1

Amid the raging controversy over the use of loudspeakers at places of religious worship in Maharashtra, Section 144 has been imposed in the Aurangabad district till May 9. The prohibitory orders have been enforced ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s scheduled rally on May 1.

The order, issued by Aurangabad Police commissioner Nikhil Gupta after exercising powers under Section 37(1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act, mentions that political parties opposed to the MNS’s plan of chanting Hanuman Chalisa were also set to organise agitations. It cited the need to maintain peace in the wake of Maharashtra Day, Eid and other festivals being celebrated during this period.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil indicated that the state police will give a go-ahead to Thackeray’s rally. He, however, warned that the government will take all possible steps to ensure that the atmosphere in the state is not vitiated and social harmony is maintained.

Raj Thackeray had announced that he would be holding a rally on May 1 in Aurangabad to protest against ‘azaan’ through loudspeakers at mosques. The MNS had sought removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

“Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume,” he had warned at a rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park last month.