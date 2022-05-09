Loudspeaker row: Karnataka tense as several temples play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to counter ‘Azaan’ at 5 am

After Maharashtra, the loudspeaker row intensified in Karnataka as several temples across the state played devotional songs today morning at 5 am against Azaan at mosques. This came a day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka from Monday morning as he accused the state of not acting against loudspeakers installed at mosques. Several Sene activists, who played devotional songs, were detained by the police.

Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana and Mantra were heard in temples across the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

According to news agency PTI, Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9.

He further challenged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to show the “guts”, shown by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath there, by taking down illegal loudspeakers from all religious places in order to curb the social menace of sound pollution.

“Across Karnataka we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response,” Muthalik told reporters.

He said that the public was angry with the Karnataka government for failing to implement Court orders against the use of unauthorized loudspeakers at religious places.

Accusing some Muslims of being adamant on the issue, he further added, “we will begin our protest against it from tomorrow.” Sri Rama Sene chief gave the Karnataka government a deadline till Monday, failing which temples in Karnataka will start playing devotional music against the morning Azaan.

Muthalik accused the government of trying to threaten the temple committees using police and warned that their “dadagiri” will not deter them from their plans.

“Show your dadagiri against Muslim’s mics or loudspeakers and not against us. Keep in mind that you (BJP) are in power because of Hindu votes…we will do it peacefully and won’t create any disturbance,” he said, adding that, temple management committee will do it with the support of Sri Rama Sene workers.

Muthalik clarified that their fight against the Azaan was social and not religious.

“Why we are doing early morning first because they cannot use mics or speakers between 10 pm to 6 am according to Court, but they use it at 5 AM. So we too will violate and thereby warn the government…our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or offering prayers, but against using loudspeakers,” he said.