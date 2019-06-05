Lost and found: This tweet by Assam Police following a massive drug heist is winning the internet

By: |
Updated: June 5, 2019 3:43:53 PM

Assam Police twitter The tweet by Assam Police is the latest in a continuous bid by police departments across the country to establish a more influential presence on social media platforms to communicate with the public and earn their confidence.

The Assam Police on Wednesday sent out a tweet looking for the owner of a consignment which it found abandoned at a checkpoint last night. The police said that it has seized a truck laden with 590 kg of cannabis from Changolia checkpoint in Dhubri. The tweet, laden with cynical humor also asked the owner of the truck to contact Dhubri police where the rightful owner will be well taken care of.

“Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it,” the police said.

“Please get in touch with Dhubri Police. They will help you out, for sure. Great job Team Dhubri,” it added. The police also shared an image of the consignment that shows over 50 boxes full of cannabis lying outside the checkpoint.


The tweet by Assam Police is the latest in a continuous bid by police departments across the country to establish a more influential presence on social media platforms to communicate with the public and earn their confidence. The Mumbai Police, Delhi Police and Jaipur Police have already gained the attention of the public for tweets full of humour.

One among such tweet that had invited both huge praises from the public was Jaipur Police’s 2017 tweet about road safety in which it had made a reference to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s infamous “no-ball” bowled during the final match against Pakistan in Champions Trophy that cost the entire team.

Recently, Mumbai Police sent out a tweet asking public to avoid boarding buses when jam-packed. It said that boarding such a bus is similar to stunts from Hollywood movie Mission Impossible which could be risky.

“Let stunts be for those doing it under expert’s supervision, showing some patience for reaching anywhere, need not always be an Impossible Mission. #SafetyFirst,” it said in tweet.


Mumbai Police have been the torchbearers in this unusual social media endevaour. Tweets from their official handle have often won praise and popularity from netizens.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lost and found: This tweet by Assam Police following a massive drug heist is winning the internet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition