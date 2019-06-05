Lost and found: This tweet by Assam Police following a massive drug heist is winning the internet

The Assam Police on Wednesday sent out a tweet looking for the owner of a consignment which it found abandoned at a checkpoint last night. The police said that it has seized a truck laden with 590 kg of cannabis from Changolia checkpoint in Dhubri. The tweet, laden with cynical humor also asked the owner of the truck to contact Dhubri police where the rightful owner will be well taken care of. "Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis\/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it," the police said. "Please get in touch with Dhubri Police. They will help you out, for sure. Great job Team Dhubri," it added. The police also shared an image of the consignment that shows over 50 boxes full of cannabis lying outside the checkpoint. Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis\/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com\/fNoMjbGSKX \u2014 Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019 The tweet by Assam Police is the latest in a continuous bid by police departments across the country to establish a more influential presence on social media platforms to communicate with the public and earn their confidence. The Mumbai Police, Delhi Police and Jaipur Police have already gained the attention of the public for tweets full of humour. One among such tweet that had invited both huge praises from the public was Jaipur Police's 2017 tweet about road safety in which it had made a reference to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's infamous "no-ball" bowled during the final match against Pakistan in Champions Trophy that cost the entire team. Recently, Mumbai Police sent out a tweet asking public to avoid boarding buses when jam-packed. It said that boarding such a bus is similar to stunts from Hollywood movie Mission Impossible which could be risky. "Let stunts be for those doing it under expert\u2019s supervision, showing some patience for reaching anywhere, need not always be an Impossible Mission. #SafetyFirst," it said in tweet. Let stunts be for those doing it under expert\u2019s supervision, showing some patience for reaching anywhere, need not always be an Impossible Mission. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com\/Mcz0QL8gYS \u2014 Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2019 Mumbai Police have been the torchbearers in this unusual social media endevaour. Tweets from their official handle have often won praise and popularity from netizens.