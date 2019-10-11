Loss of face for Kamal Nath as Jyotiraditya Scindia exposes truth behind Congress’ loan waiver promise in MP

Jyotiraditya Scindia has repeatedly criticised Kamal Nath govt over various issues. (File Photo/PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Kamal Nath govt: In a massive embarrassment for the Congress and its Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has revealed that the party’s poll promise of waiving farm loans has not been carried out in totality. Scindia was speaking at an event in Bhind when he once again lashed out at the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh over the issue of farm loan waiver. Scindia said that waiver of farm loans, which was one of the major promises made by the Congress during state elections last year, has not been done in totality.

“The farm loan waiver of farmers has not been done in totality. Loan of only Rs 50,000 has been waived off even when we had said that loan upto Rs 2 lakh will be waived off. Farm loan upto Rs 2 lakh should be waived off,” news agency ANI quoted Scindia, as saying.

Scindia’s remark came a day after he said that the Congress party needs to introspect. “I don’t comment on others’ statement, but it is true that Congress needs introspection. The party’s situation should be assessed and improved, and this is the need of the hour,” he had said when asked about senior party leader Salman Khurshid’s statement that Rahul Gandhi ‘walked away’ following the defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

Scindia and Kamal Nath have reportedly been at the loggerheads for months now over the issue of Madhya Pradesh Congress president’s post. Scindia had also reportedly kept the Congress leadership on notice over the matter. However, last month, tensions between the two leaders seemed to have ebbed with Scindia saying that whatever Sonia Gandhi, party’s interim president, decides will be acceptable to all.

Kamal Nath, on his part, has repeatedly rejected fissures between him and Scindia. The Madhya Pradesh CM, in fact, said that he too has been urging the party high command to take away the responsibility of state party unit ever since assembly elections got over.