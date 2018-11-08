Lord Swraj Paul opens hotel in US that matches guest’s mood with room colour

November 8, 2018

NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has opened a unique hotel, which matches guest's mood with colour of the room, in Missouri.

Hotel’s architect Steve Smith has called it one of the most innovative hotels in the world as it is located inside an early 20th-century building that used to house the historic Missouri Theatre and the famed Missouri Rockets dance.

NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has opened a unique hotel, which matches guest’s mood with colour of the room, in Missouri. The Angad Arts Hotel opened on Wednesday in the St Louis city is the first hotel in the world that allows guests to book room by the emotions of colours –green for rejuvenation, yellow for happiness, red for passion and blue for tranquillity.

“We have completed a project which, I hope will contribute to the ethos of your great city –a city aptly named after the King Saint Louis IX,” Lord Paul said in his remarks at an event marking the formal inauguration of the hotel in the presence of the Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Hotel’s architect Steve Smith has called it one of the most innovative hotels in the world as it is located inside an early 20th-century building that used to house the historic Missouri Theatre and the famed Missouri Rockets dance. “For instance, we believe that we are the first hotel in the world where you can book your room by the emotion of colour,” Smith, who is also its co-developer, said. Lord Paul and Smith said the hotel is a result of the efforts and vision of his son Angad, who died in 2015 after falling from his penthouse in central London.

“The qualities of imagination and curiosity embodied by the late Angad Paul shine through every aspect of the design of this exciting new venture,” John Saville, British Consul General, US Midwest, said. The 12-story hotel has 146 guest rooms including 38 suits and 25 extended room stays.

