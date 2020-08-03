‘Lord Ram’s wish’: Litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Mandir bhumi pujan

Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari invited for Ram Mandir bhumi pujan.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan on August 5. According to news agency ANI, an invitation card for the ceremony has been sent to Ansari.

The saffron-coloured invitation card is designed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The temple trust has said that it will send invitation cards to around 200 people. The card includes names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

“I believe it was Lord Ram’s wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple’s land is being worshiped and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the event to Ayodhya,” Ansari told ANI.

“When the temple will be built, the fate of Ayodhya will also change. Ayodhya will become more beautiful and employment opportunities for the local population will come up as pilgrims from across the world will visit the town in the future,” he added.

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, receives invitation to attend the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in Ayodhya. He says, “I believe it was Lord Ram’s wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it.” pic.twitter.com/z1PZMJdwsw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

The bhumi pujan to begin the Ram Mandir construction work will start after the ceremony, slated for August 5.

The Ram Mandir will be 161 feet in height. It will have five domes instead of the three envisaged earlier to accommodate more devotees. The temple will be completed before the next general elections in 2024.