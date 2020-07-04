Lord Buddha’s ideals have lasting solutions to challenges world facing today: PM Modi

Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event here, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of societies and nations.
As the world today fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event here, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of societies and nations.
It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said, adding the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.
“Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future,” Modi said at the event.
The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.