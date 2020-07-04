  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lord Buddha’s ideals have lasting solutions to challenges world facing today: PM Modi

Published: July 4, 2020 10:21 AM

Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event here, the prime minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of societies and nations.

The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.

As the world today fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said, adding the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.

“Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future,” Modi said at the event.

The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.

