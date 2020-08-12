‘Looks like planned conspiracy’: Congress’ DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru violence

3 killed in violence in Bengaluru over Facebook post by Congress MLA’s relative. (ANI photo)

The opposition Congress has condemned the violence that rocked Bengaluru last night, leaving three dead and dozens injured including cops. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that no one should take law into their hands and extended support to the government in establishing peace at the earliest. He said that violence appears to be a part of a well planned conspiracy to create unrest.

“Causing destruction to public property cannot be accepted… I have also heard from the media about the provocative tweet. Whoever has done it, it is wrong, the entire incident is wrong,” he said.

Shivakumar said that a meeting of Congress MLAs from Bengaluru has been called later in the day in view of the prevailing situation. He said that the Congress MLAs had gone to the site last night to control the situation, but things did not come under control.

“I have learnt through the media that it looks like a planned conspiracy…” he alleged.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in tweet raising apprehensions that this could have been a ‘pre planned conspiracy’.

“I condemn both violent incidents that erupted in Kaval Byrsandra & also the social media post that instigated the mob. I humbly request both Hindus & Muslims of the area to stay calm, maintain peace & live in harmony,” he said. “Our experience tells us that only innocents suffer in the communal riots. I urge leaders from both the religions to discuss and resolve the issue amicably & restore peace in the area,” the former CM added.

At least three people were killed and scores of others wounded in connection with arson and violence in certain parts of the city last night over a social media post allegedly by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, 145 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A mob rampaged through Pulakeshi Nagar on Tuesday night and vandalised a police station and Murthy’s residence after an alleged relative of the MLA shared a social media post purportedly on a communal issue.