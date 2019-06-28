Looking to plug leaks, Modi govt plans to launch ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme

According to Ram Vilas Paswan, there are around 81 crore beneficiaries of the schemes run by his ministry.

In a bid to ensure better access to the government schemes, the Modi is working on a plan to launch a ‘One Nation One Ratio Card’ scheme for beneficiaries. According to a report in The Indian Express, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan said that the target is to launch the scheme within a year. He said that once the Point of Sale (PoS) machines are made available at all the Public Distribution System (PDS) shops across the country, the scheme will be launched which will help the beneficiaries to avail the benefits, especially migrant workers.

“The availability of PoS (Point of Sale) machines need to be ensured at all PDS shops to implement the scheme. PoS machines are available at all PDS shops in various states, like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and a few other others, but 100% availability is required to provide the benefit across the country,” Paswan told the daily on Thursday after emerging from hours of talks with food secretaries and other officials of state governments, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs).

He said that the new scheme will also help the government to check corruption and plug leakages in the system. He said that the scheme will also provide freedom to beneficiaries as they will not be tied to one PDS shop.

“It will reduce their (beneficiaries) dependence on shop owners and curtail corruption,” he said, adding that the biggest beneficiaries will be migrant workers who move from one state to other states in sear of livelihood. The minister noted that the move will also remove the chance of duplication of ration card by anyone to avail the benefits of government’s schemes.

The scheme will be implemented by Paswan’s ministry. In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said that the Integrated Management of PDS (IMPDS) is already operational in all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura. It added that the IMPDS will be extended to other states’ districts under which beneficiaries can avail their share of food grain.

According to Paswan, there are around 81 crore beneficiaries of the schemes run by his ministry. He informed that 612 lakh tonnes of food grains are stored in warehouses of FCI, CWC, SWCs and private godowns for distribution annually.