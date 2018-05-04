Looking forward to rescheduling two-plus-two dialogue with India: US

The US is looking to reschedule the first two-plus-two dialogue with India following the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump’s new Secretary of State, the Pentagon said today. (IE)

The US is looking to reschedule the first two-plus-two dialogue with India following the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump’s new Secretary of State, the Pentagon said today. Pompeo, 54, a former CIA director was sworn-in as the 70th US Secretary of State yesterday replacing Rex Tillerson who was fired by Trump in March. “It (two plus two) was postponed. And so we will work with State, now that Secretary Pompeo is in the seat, to look to reschedule that in the near future,” Chief Pentagon Press Secretary Dana White told reporters at her weekly news conference. The much-awaited dialogue between the two countries is likely to take place sometime this summer, most probably after the historic summit meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong un. The two-day dialogue, announced last summer when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a successful meeting with President Trump at the White House, was tentatively scheduled for April 18-19.

The dialogue involves defense and foreign ministers from the two countries. Secretary White also said the Pentagon was looking to Pakistan and work with them to find opportunities to further regional security. She ssaid Pakistan could do more in its fight against terrorism. “We think Pakistan can do more, and we’ll look to them and work with them to find opportunities to further regional security,” White said, adding that there are opportunities with Pakistan.