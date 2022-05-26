Looking for ‘one-room set’? Delhi Police has an offer for you, but there’s a catch

The Delhi Police has posted a “Rooms Vacant” tweet in which it offers a wide range of ‘facilities’. However, instead of being attracted to the offer, you will try your best to resist it. “‘Book’ you space. Possession soon. The living offer you certainly CAN resist!” Reads the post along with the pamphlet, ‘advertising’ about the rooms.

The post lists features of these “one-room sets” which are available on “sharing and individual basis”. They include free beds, meals, CCTV campus and round-the-clock security by armed personnel.

The recreational facilities include TV, a music room and some sports. The police say, however, you should avoid sprinting, running and high jumps, unless you want to create a ‘record’.

'Book' your space. Possession soon.

The living offer you certainly CAN resist! pic.twitter.com/MWaRSTb7Gz — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 25, 2022

As for the location of the vacant rooms, the Delhi Police said it is very close to the ‘bars’. The Delhi Police’s humorous tweet, referring to a jail, finally adds – “Free pick and drop in government sponsored vehicle.

At the first instance, the post appears to be a housing scheme for the people. However, reading the full post will let you know that the offer is only for criminals.

Delhi Police, along with other state police departments, has been posting such humorous tweets, with the idea that people share them widely, which helps them build awareness.

For example, the Assam Police used a funny line from a TV soap, which had gone viral, to send a message on its anti-drug operations in September 2020.

“Rasode mein kau tha? Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha. Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya,” Assam’s Nagaon Police had tweeted.