Look forward to constructive criticism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said people need not agree on everything “but there must be enough civility… for differing streams to be able to hear each other’s point of view” and that he looked forward to “constructive criticism”.

Addressing the Malayala Manorama New Conclave 2019 in Kochi via a video link from New Delhi, Modi said: “Usually, it is believed that public figures prefer to be on forums whose thought process matches with the person’s own world view. Because there is a lot of comfort in being among such people. Of course, I also cherish being among such surroundings but at the same time, I believe there must be a constant and continuous dialogue between individuals and organisations irrespective of one’s thought process.”

“We need not have to agree on everything but there must be enough civility in public life for differing streams to be able to hear each other’s point of view. Here I am, at a forum where perhaps I do not have many whose thought process is similar to mine but there are enough thinking people whose constructive criticism is something I greatly look forward to,” he said.

“The organisers of this conclave have picked a very interesting theme — New India. Critics will ask you: Are you also speaking the language of Modiji now? I hope you have your answers ready for that. But, since you have picked a theme so close to my heart, let me take this opportunity to share with you what I think is the spirit of New India.”

“I have always said: we may move or not, we may be open to change or not, India is changing fast and this change is happening for the good. At the core of the New India spirit are individual aspirations, collective endeavours and a spirit of ownership for national progress. New India is about participative democracy, a citizen-centric government and pro-active citizenry. New India is the era of responsive people and responsive government.”

For many years, the Prime Minister said, a culture was perpetrated in which aspiration became a bad word. “Doors opened depending on your contacts. Success depended on whether or not you belonged to an Old Boy’s club. Big cities, select big institutions and big families. This is all that mattered. The economic culture of Licence Raj and Permit Raj struck at the heart of individual ambitions. But, today things are changing for the better. We see a spirit of New India in the vibrant start-up eco-system. Thousands of talented youngsters are creating fantastic platforms, show-casing their spirit of enterprise. We also see this spirit on the sports field.”