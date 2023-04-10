London-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after mid-air brawl, passenger booked for ‘unruly behaviour’

A Delhi-London Air India flight with 256 passengers on board returned to the Delhi airport after a mid-air brawl in which a passenger caused “physical harm” to cabin crew members, reported news agency ANI.

An FIR has been registered with the police against the passenger’s “unruly behaviour”.

In a statement, Air India said, “Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members.”

“The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. An FIR has also been lodged with the police. Safety, security and dignity of all on board are important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon,” Air India said.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been informed about the incident.

Earlier, in another incident, a passenger named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on an elderly co-passenger while inebriated onboard an Air India New York-Delhi flight last November. The accused was arrested and granted bail later on February 1.

Meanwhile, Air India on January 19 had put Mishra on ‘no-fly list’, and barred him from flying for four months.