Supreme Court grants Centre 10 days to decide date for meeting of Lokpal Selection panel

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 4:04 PM

The Supreme Court has granted 10 days time to the Modi government to apprise it about the meeting dates for the Selection Committee which will appoint Lokpal members and its Chairperson.

lokpal appointment supreme court, lokpal committee membersFile pic of Supreme Court. The top court has granted 10 days time to the Centre to apprise it about the meeting date of the Lokpal Selection Committee.

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Modi government over the delay in appointment of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal and granted the Centre ten days to apprise it about the meeting dates for the Selection Committee which will appoint Lokpal members and its Chairperson.

Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted that the search committee has recommended 3 panels of names for appointing chairperson, judicial and non-judicial members of Lokpal. To this, the court asked him to inform within 10 days the possible date for meeting of the Selection Committee. The AG said that he will tell DoPT Secretary to ensure convening of meetings of selection committee for appointment of Lokpal as soon as possible.

The top court also turned down advocate Prashant Bhushan’s plea seeking to make public the names proposed by the search committee. The court observed that it will not pass any directions to disclose three panels of names recommended by the Lokpal Search Committee and said that the matter should be left to the committee.

