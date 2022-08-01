Lok Sabha: Speaker revokes suspension of four Congress MPs; debate on inflation gets underway

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress Members of Parliament stating that the Chair will not tolerate any unruly behaviour and action will be taken against errant members if placards are raised once again during the proceedings. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had communicated to the Speaker that it was not the Opposition’s intention to disrespect the chair.

“I’ll request all the parties in the House that placards should not be brought inside the House. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I’ll listen neither to the government nor the Opposition and will surely take action. I’m giving last chance to them,” said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Last week, four Congress MPs — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani — were suspended from the Lower House for the remainder of the Monsoon Session till August 13 after they flashed placards inside the House while raising slogans about price rise and unemployment. The motion to revoke the suspension of the MPs was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi. After it was approved by the House, the suspension of the Congress members was revoked.

The House soon sprang into action and took up the discussion on inflation. Congress MP Manish Tewari, kickstarting the discussion, said, “Country has double-digit inflation for last 14 months, it’s highest in 30 years. Consumer food price index is skyrocketing. GST increased on daily use things like rice, curd, paneer and on pencils and sharpeners, govt is not sparing even children.”

Last week, 23 MPs from the Rajya Sabha were also suspended for unruly behaviour. However, their suspension only lasted till the end of last week.