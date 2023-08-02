Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ‘upset’ with functioning of House, gives proceedings a miss

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is learnt to be upset and has expressed deep displeasure with both the ruling party and the opposition over the continued disruption of parliamentary activities, stating he will not attend sessions until lawmakers behave according to the dignity of the house.

Om Birla was notably absent from the Speaker’s seat when the Lok Sabha proceedings began on Wednesday. Loud protests continued, leading to its adjournment until 2 pm and for the rest of the day later, PTI reported.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was scheduled for consideration and passage today in the lower house, but due to the adjournment, it could not be discussed or voted upon. This also rendered the BJP whip moot.

YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy was in the chair when the Lok Sabha took up the Question Hour today.

Parliament officials said Birla was “upset at the behaviour of both the Opposition and Treasury benches during the passage of bills in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday”, PTI reported.

The Speaker holds the dignity of the House in the highest esteem and expects members to maintain decorum during the proceedings, officials said.

Both the opposition and treasury benches have been informed of the speaker’s displeasure over the repeated disruptions in parliament since the monsoon session began on July 20.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 20, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been marred by disruptions by the Opposition members who have been protesting on the Manipur issue, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the state. Manipur which has been affected by months-long ethnic violence.