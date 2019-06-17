Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Who will replace Sumitra Mahajan as new Lok Sabha speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Election: With BJP has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha with more than 300 seats, election of Lok Sabha speaker is a mere formality as the party candidate will comfortably win the election. The party did not nominate former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan for Lok Sabha election that opened the coveted position for a new candidate. Lok Sabha speaker's position is extremely crucial not only for smooth conduct of the business of the Lok Sabha, but it is also important for deciding more tricky political issues like disqualification of Lok Sabha members in case of split in a party or issue of conducting a trust vote or even a decision on money bill if there is a dispute over the nature of a bill. Given the importance of this crucial position, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is unlikely to offer this position to any alliance partner, though the position of deputy speaker may be offered to an alliance partner as it was given to AIADMK's M Thambidurai in the previous Lok Sabha. According to the party sources, several names are doing the round for the this important post. Here is a list of some of the hopefuls. Jual Oram Former Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram's name is doing round in the party circles. 58 years old Jual Oram is one of the senior most tribal leaders in the party. He defeated Beeju Janata Dal's Sunita Biswal from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat in Odisha with more than 2.23 lakh votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed him tribal affairs minister in 2014 but this time he has been replaced with another tribal leader of the party and former chief minister of Jharkhand \u2013 Arjun Munda. READ ALSO: Chandrababu Naidu falls out of favour, undergoes frisking, travels in bus at airports: See pictures Tribal support base is extremely important for the party and it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government that had created a separate ministry for tribal welfare. His name is doing round in party circles as one of the hopefuls for the crucial post of Lok Sabha speaker. Radhan Mohan Singh According to the party sources, former agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh's name can also be considered for the post of Lok Sabha speaker. 69 years old Radhan Mohan Singh is Lok Sabha member from East Champaran Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. Radha Mohan Singh has defeated Akash Kumar Singh of Rasthriya Lok Dal (RLD) by over 2.93 lakh votes. In the first term of PM Modi, he was made in charge of crucial Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Ministry, however, this time agriculture ministry has been allotted to Narendra Singh Tomar who also holds Rural Development portfolio. It is speculated in the party circles that as a senior party leader his name can be considered for the post of Lok Sabha speaker. READ ALSO: Budget 2019: Sharp spike in subsidies in April; urea subsidies jump by 500%, petroleum by this much PP Chaudhary Former minister of state for law and justice PP Chaudhary's name is also doing the rounds in the party circles. 65 year old Chaudhary is Lok Sabha member from Pali Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan. He had won from Pali seat in the previous Lok Sabha as well and this time he has defeated Congress leader Badriram Jakhar with over 4.81 lakh votes. PP Chaudhary was also the minister of state for corporate affairs in the first term of Prime Minister Modi. He was also a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on subordinate legislation and is well versed with Parliamentary procedures that gives him sound exposure of parliamentary rules and procedures. READ ALSO: Budget 2019: Will PM Modi buck the trend and allot more funds to the scheme that helped him win Lok Sabha polls