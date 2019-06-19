Parliament LIVE: Two-time BJP MP Om Birla set to be next Lok Sabha Speaker, election today

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker will be held today with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla set to be unanimously elected as the top post. A two-time MP from Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan, Birla filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari proposed the name of Birla. The parties including BJD, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, LJP, YSR Congress, JD(U) and AIADMK have supported his nomination. The Congress has also moved a motion supporting the ruling party candidate for the post of Speaker of Lok Sabha. Birla is considered to be close to both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Birla's surprise nomination is seen by many in the BJP as a message from the top leadership that the party will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.