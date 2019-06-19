Parliament LIVE: Two-time BJP MP Om Birla set to be next Lok Sabha Speaker, election today

  1. Home
Updated:Jun 19, 2019 9:55:26 am

Om Birla is a low-profile leader. He represents Lota-Bundi seat in the Lok Sabha. Birla is considered to be close to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker will be held today with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla set to be unanimously elected as the top post. A two-time MP from Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan, Birla filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari proposed the name of Birla. The parties including BJD, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, LJP, YSR Congress, JD(U) and AIADMK have supported his nomination. The Congress has also moved a motion supporting the ruling party candidate for the post of Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Birla is considered to be close to both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Birla’s surprise nomination is seen by many in the BJP as a message from the top leadership that the party will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.

Live Blog

09:55 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Congress supports Om Birla's candidature

The Congress has cnnounced to back BJP leader Om Birla's candidature for the Speaker's post. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party and the UPA allies have decided to support the candidature of Birla. Chowdhury also said the Congress has already moved a motion supporting the ruling party candidate.  

09:39 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Om Birla's stint in BJP

Om Birla is known for his simplicity and soft-spoken attitude. He is active in politics since his college days. For 12 years since 1991, Birla was a key leader in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha as president at Rajasthan unit level first and then the vice-president at the national level. Before contesting Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he represented Kota seat in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly thrice.

09:36 (IST)19 Jun 2019
TRS non-committal on support to Om Birla for Speaker's post

The ruling TRS in Telangana was non-committal on supporting NDA nominee Om Birla's candidature for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post. "We will take the call when it comes," Parliamentary party leader of the TRS K Keshava said. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had last week said that his party will give issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government. The TRS has nine MPs.

09:21 (IST)19 Jun 2019
BJD, YSRCP announce to back Om Birla's candidature

BJD, YSRCP, JDU, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, AIADMK and Apna Dal have given the notice to support Birla's candidature for the Speaker's post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

09:00 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Om Birla's attendance in 16th Lok Sabha

In the 16th Lok Sabha, Om Birla who is considered as a conscientious parliamentarian, registered a 86% average attendance in the House. He asked 671 questions, participated in 163 debates and introduced six private member's bills during the 16th Lok Sabha. Besides, he is also a member of the Standing Committee on Energy in Parliament, member of Committee on Petitions and Consultative Committee for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

08:58 (IST)19 Jun 2019
Who is Om Birla?

Om Birla is a two-time BJP MP from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha seat. A surprise pick by the BJP leadership, Birla's name was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself for the post.The Rajasthan leader is considered to be close to both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Birla, 57, has also been elected to Rajasthan assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. He won his first Lok Sabha election in 2014. In the 2019 elections, he retained the seat, defeating Congress's Ramnarayan Meena with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded general elections.

08:43 (IST)19 Jun 2019
BJP's Om Birla all set to become Speaker

BJP's pick Om Birla is all set to become next Lok Sabha Speaker. All the NDA allies and YSR Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal and key opposition parties, including the Congress, have backed his candidature on Tuesday. A notice was given to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by the BJP, proposing the name of Birla, for the Speaker's post. Birla will formally be elected to the post on Wednesday.

Om Birla, NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker's post, is offered sweets by family members at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.The two-time BJP MP Om Birla will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan as Lok Sabha Speaker. Mahajan didn't contest the elections this time. Usually, seniority is considered for Lok Sabha speaker's post but there have been instances when first-time and second-time lawmakers were elected for the chair. Manohar Joshi, who was elected as Lok Sabha speaker in 2002, was then a first-time MP. Birla's election to the post will also mark an end to a decade old era when the Lok Sabha saw two women presiding over the proceedings. Former Congress' Sasaram MP Meira Kumar was elected to the post in 2009, thus becoming the first woman Speaker. In 2014, when BJP-led NDA stormed to power, the new government nominated BJP Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan who was elected unopposed.
