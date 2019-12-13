Lok Sabha: Smriti Irani leads BJP’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over ‘rape in India’ remark, demands apology

Smriti Irani led the BJP protest in Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/LSTV)

Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s rape remark: Bharatiya Janata Party’s women MPs led a fierce attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Friday over his alleged ‘rape in India’ remark to target the central government over crimes against women.

BJP lawmakers Smriti Irani, Locket Chatterjee and others led the protest in the Lok Sabha, demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologise over his statement.

“This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the people of the country?” a furious Irani said amid chants of ‘Rahul Gandhi sharm karo’, ‘Rahul Gandhi maafi mango’ from the treasury benches.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to the agitating members to return to their seats and allow the House to function, however, the leaders refused to pay heed.

Also Read: ‘Man running this country believes in violence, indiscriminate power’: Rahul Gandhi’s big charge

Speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Godda on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly used PM Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’ project to attack the government over rising crimes against women in the country.

WATCH: It’s ‘Rape in India’ now, says Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Godda, Jharkhand: Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word. (12.12.19) pic.twitter.com/WnXBz8BUBp — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

“Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word,” the former Congress president had alleged.

“Narendra Modi says ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ but he never told from whom should the daughters be saved? They should be saved from BJP’s MLA,” Gandhi went on to add.