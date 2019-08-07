Lok Sabha session: New members work overtime, clear record number of bills

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha registered highest productivity in the last 20 years.

Budget session: Members of the 17th Lok Sabha created a productivity record in the maiden session by working for extra hours and clearing a record number of the bills. Lok Sabha session, which started on June 17, held 37 sittings and worked for 281 hours, which is 35% more than the scheduled hours. It’s also a record for the last two decades.

It is a matter of satisfaction for the new Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla who was unanimously elected last month. The produtivity of the Lok Sabha, measured as the number of hours worked against the scheduled hours was 81% during the last 20 years.

While the Lok Sabha spent 46% of its time on legislative business, this fugure for the Rajya Sabha was 51% in this session.

In this session, Modi government introduced 40 bills in Parliament, including the finance and appropriation Bills. 30 of these bills were passed during the session. This is the highest for any session in the last 10 years.

However, none of the bills introduced in this session were referred to a parliamentary standing committee. Opposition parties have criticised the government for avoiding the scrutiny of bills by parliamentary standing committees, often referred as mini parliament.

However, 5 of the total 28 bills passed in this session were scrutinised by committees in some form during the tenure of the previous Lok Sabha.

During the budget session, 25 bills were discussed within five working days of their introduction. Three bills were introduced, discussed and passed the same day in the Rajya Sabha, which was considered a challenge for the government bills during the first term of Modi government.

During the session, Lok Sabha passed 35 Bills including finance and appropriation bills, out of which 7 bills were passed by a division of votes, which is 21% of the total bills passed.

In the previous Lok Sabha, only 8% bills were passed by division of votes.

In the first session of the new Lok Sabha, more than one third questions asked by the members received oral response in addition to written reply given by the government. It’s also a record for the last 20 years.

In a sign of healthy debate, the question hour functioned for 95% of its scheduled time in the Lok Sabha and 65% of the scheduled time in the Rajya Sabha during this session.

Moreover, 94% of new MPs got the opportunity to participate in debates during the session and in case of women MPs, this figure is 96%.

However, the 17th Lok Sabha still does not have a deputy speaker after 50 days.

A new Lok Sabha is required to elect a speaker and a deputy speaker as soon as possible as mandated by the Article 93 of the Constitution.

From the 9th Lok Sabha, the number of days to elect a deputy speaker has increased.

The post of deputy speaker was vacant for 269 days in the 12th Lok Sabha.