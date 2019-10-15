Lok Sabha Secretariat seeks suggestions from MPs for Parliament redevelopment

The government has so far not made public the estimated cost of the project.

Noting that the government is considering both renovating the existing Parliament building and constructing a new one, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought suggestions from MPs on changes needed in the present structure and features the new complex should have. The suggestions were sought in a letter sent to the Lok Sabha members on October 11.

The letter said, “… there is active consideration regarding either renovation of the existing Parliament building or construction of altogether a new Parliament building within the given premises.” It sought suggestions from the members to “rectify the drawbacks or faulty features” causing inconvenience in their day-to-day functioning in the existing building. They have also been asked to suggest features or facilities which should be provided in the new building to make it “foolproof”.

The Lok Sabha MPs have to email their suggestions within a week. They have also been advised against sending in hard copies of their responses. The idea to either construct a new Parliament building or to renovate the present structure, which is over 90 years old, has been floating since UPA 1. The idea was given a fresh push under the present government.

According to sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, five Indian architectural firms have submitted bids for the project to be executed by the Central Public Works Department. A committee of experts will now evaluate the technical proposals submitted by the firms. Financial proposals of only those bidders whose technical proposals qualify will be opened. The government has so far not made public the estimated cost of the project.

According to the plan, the government would redevelop the 3 km-stretch of the Central Vista spanning from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Terming it a “dream project” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently said that redevelopment or development of Parliament would be done by 2022.