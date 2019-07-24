Modi govt may extend Parliament session to pass Triple Talaq, other bills

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on June 17 and is scheduled to conclude on July 26.

Triple Talaq Bill: The Union government may extend the ongoing session of Parliament to pass some important legislation including a bill to replace an ordinance to ban instant oral divorce practiced by a section of Muslims in the country. A law to ban Triple Talaq is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favourite social reform agenda which he could not implement during his first tenure. After winning the Lok Sabha election with an absolute majority in May this year, Prime Minister Modi’s government did not waste time and introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha within days of start of the session.

However, given the lack of numbers in the Rajya Sabha, the government did not take up the bill for debate and passage in the Lok Sabha where it has an absolute majority. Now, with just two sittings of this session left, the government may decide to extend the session to push through its important legislative agenda.

“A decision to extend the session will be taken by the cabinet committee on political affairs (CCPA). A meeting of CCPA may be convened on Thursday to take a call on extending the Parliament session,” said a senior government official.

Triple Talaq Bill is not listed in the business of the Lok Sabha for the remaining two days of the ongoing session. It means either the government will extend the session or the bill will be put on the back burner till the next Parliament session.

“There are three ordinances that are in operation at present, including the one to ban Triple Talaq. The government will have to pass the concerned bills in Parliament otherwise these ordinances will lapse,” the government official cited earlier told Financial Express Online.

Modi government has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Triple Talaq Bill. However, in the Rajya Sabha it does not have the numbers to pass the bill on its own and will need the support of NDA allies and other non-NDA parties to see it through. But the job of NDA floor managers in the Rajya Sabha has become complicated as its ally Janata Dal-United has refused to dilute its opposition to the bill in its present form.

