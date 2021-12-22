Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die: Parliament passes 9 bills with 82 per cent productivity in lower house

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, while adjourning the house sine die, urged Members to reflect and introspect for better functioning of the House.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die today, one day ahead of the original schedule marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha saw a total of 18 sittings during the session while around 19 crucial hours were lost to disruption by opposition members on a range of issues including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, suspension of MPs and inflation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Lower House witnessed record productivity of 204 per cent on December 2. A total of 18 sittings took place for a total of 83 hours. “The 7th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today. During the session, there were fruitful-positive discussions on many topics, the productivity of the session was 82 per cent. I express my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister, the leaders and members of all the parties in the House for the cooperation,” said Birla. He informed that as many as 12 Bills were introduced in the lower house of which nine were cleared.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, while adjourning the house sine die, urged Members to reflect and introspect for better functioning of the House and work towards a constructive and positive atmosphere in the larger interest of the country. The Upper House witnessed several disruptions during the session following the suspension of 12 opposition party members for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August.

“During the winter session, the business in the Rajya Sabha was much below its capacity. Members should consider whether our performance could have been better. We should all work towards creating a positive, constructive environment,” said Naidu.

He further added, “10 Bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session while the discussion on the Appropriation Bill scheduled to be concluded on the last day today was not taken up…A total time of 21 hours 7 minutes was spent on discussing the Government Bills including the Appropriation Bill accounting for 46.5 per cent of the functional time of the House.” In total, nine Bills were passed by both the houses during the Winter Session.

Parliament Winter Session 2021: List of passed Bills

THE FARM LAWS REPEAL BILL, 2021: Passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 29 THE ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY (REGULATION) BILL, 2021: Passed by Lok Sabha on December 1 and Rajya Sabha on December 8 THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2021: Passed by Lok Sabha on December 6 and Rajya Sabha on December 9 THE HIGH COURT AND SUPREME COURT JUDGES (SALARIES AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE) AMENDMENT BILL, 2021: Passed by Lok Sabha on December 8 and Rajya Sabha on December 13 THE DELHI SPECIAL POLICE ESTABLISHMENT (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2021: Passed by Lok Sabha on December 9 and Rajya Sabha on December 14 THE CENTRAL VIGILANCE COMMISSION (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2021: Passed by Lok Sabha on December 9 and Rajya Sabha on December 14 THE NARCOTICS DRUG AND PSYCHOTROPIC SUBSTANCES (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2021: Passed by Lok Sabha on December 13 and Rajya Sabha on December 20 THE APPROPRIATION (No. 5) BILL, 2021: Passed By Lok Sabha on December 20 THE ELECTION LAWS (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2021: Passed by Lok Sabha on December 20 and Rajya Sabha on December 21

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23.