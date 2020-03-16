Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi asks Modi govt to name 50 wilful defaulters, Anurag Thakur responds

Rahul Gandhi said that the government was hiding the names of defaulters and asked them to name 50 top wilful defaulters.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised the issue of bad loans in Parliament. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Rahul sought information about the top defaulters and measures taken by the Centre to recover loans advanced to defaulters.

He alleged that the government was hiding the names of defaulters and asked them to name 50 top wilful defaulters.

“The Indian economy is going through a very bad phase. Action should be taken against those who looted the banks. The government should reveal the names of the 50 largest wilful defaulters,” he said.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise to bring back illicit money stashed in foreign banks, he said, “The Prime Minister says that I will bring those who have stolen India’s money. I have asked him to name 50 such people.”

Responding to Rahul’s question, MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the Congress government was responsible for the banking crisis as loans were given during the grand old party’s tenure. He also rubbished the allegation that the BJP government was hiding information about the defaulters.

Thakur further said that the Modi government has enforced the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that allows agencies to confiscate properties and assets of economic offenders.

“A list of wilful defaulters is available on the website. There is nothing to hide. All these people took money went away during their (Congress) government. The question posed by a senior member of the House shows his lack of understanding of the subject,” he said.

During his speech, Rahul suspected that more banks will fail in the future as a result of the current global situation. He said that the country’s banking system is “practically not working anymore”.

Articulating the reason, he said that one of the central causes is the hollowing out, the stealing of money from banks by large numbers of people.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lok Sabha, Rahul said that he was not satisfied with the answer and accused Speaker Om Birla of not allowing him to as a secondary question.

“I had asked a simple question about the names of wilful defaulters. But I was not given a clear answer. What hurt me was that the Speaker did not allow me to ask a secondary question which is my right as a member of Parliament,” he added.