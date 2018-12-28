Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted as Opposition continues to protest

By: | Published: December 28, 2018 12:19 PM

While the Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale aircraft deal, those from the AIADMK protested against the construction of a dam across Cauvery River.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted on Friday due to unrelenting protests and sloganeering by opposition on various issues, including a probe into the Rafale aircraft deal. As soon as the House met at 11 AM, MPs belonging to the Congress, AIADMK, TDP and Left parties came to the Well and shouted slogans in support of their demands.

TDP members sought special status for Andhra Pradesh while Left MPs raised the demand for bringing a Bill to ensure reservation for women in legislature. As more than 30 members from various parties continued to shout slogans and displayed placards while standing in the Well, Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour, which went on for about 20 minutes.

