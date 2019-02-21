Lok Sabha Polls: Tired of convincing Congress for alliance, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi chief minister has been trying to convince the top Congress leadership to forge a pre-poll alliance in Delhi with no success. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is upset with the Congress for not forming an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections later this year. Kejriwal wants to stop Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP from coming back to power in Delhi.

For which, the chief minister has been trying to convince the top Congress leadership to forge a pre-poll alliance in Delhi with no success.

Frustrated by the Congress’ refusal to tie up with the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that “everywhere there should be one opposition candidate against BJP candidates”.

“Hum Congress ko mana mana ke thak gaye, gatbandhan karlo, gatbandhan karlo (We got tired of convincing for an alliance). I want to ask, should there be a coalition or not? If there is a coalition, the BJP will be routed in Delhi…I don’t know what is in their (Congress’) mind,” Kejriwal said while addressing a rally near Jama Masjid.

Kejriwal further said that he was ready to leave all seven seats for the Congress if hews sure that the grand old party would win. But ‘they won’t’, the AAP convenor said.

The Delhi CM accused the Congress of weakening the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and endanger the AAP’s prospects in Delhi. “I don’t understand what they are doing in Uttar Pradesh. They are trying to weaken the SP-BSP in UP and the AAP in Delhi,” Kejriwal was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The BJP had swept the state by winning all seven parliamentary seats with a vote share of 46.40 per cent in 2014. The AAP came second with 32.90 per cent votes, pushing the Congress to the third with 15 per cent vote share. Former Delhi Chief Minister and current state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has ruled out any possibility of going for an alliance with the AAP.