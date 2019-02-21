Lok Sabha Polls: Tired of convincing Congress for alliance, says Arvind Kejriwal

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 8:21 AM

Arvind Kejriwal wants to stop Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP from coming back to power in Delhi. For which, the chief minister has been trying to convince the top Congress leadership to forge a pre-poll alliance in Delhi with no success.

Arvind Kejriwal, lok sabha polls, lok sabha elections 2019, Arvind Kejriwal news, Congress aap alliance, BJP, 2019 electionsThe Delhi chief minister has been trying to convince the top Congress leadership to forge a pre-poll alliance in Delhi with no success. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is upset with the Congress for not forming an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections later this year. Kejriwal wants to stop Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP from coming back to power in Delhi.

For which, the chief minister has been trying to convince the top Congress leadership to forge a pre-poll alliance in Delhi with no success.

Frustrated by the Congress’ refusal to tie up with the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that “everywhere there should be one opposition candidate against BJP candidates”.

“Hum Congress ko mana mana ke thak gaye, gatbandhan karlo, gatbandhan karlo (We got tired of convincing for an alliance). I want to ask, should there be a coalition or not? If there is a coalition, the BJP will be routed in Delhi…I don’t know what is in their (Congress’) mind,” Kejriwal said while addressing a rally near Jama Masjid.

Kejriwal further said that he was ready to leave all seven seats for the Congress if hews sure that the grand old party would win. But ‘they won’t’, the AAP convenor said.

The Delhi CM accused the Congress of weakening the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and endanger the AAP’s prospects in Delhi. “I don’t understand what they are doing in Uttar Pradesh. They are trying to weaken the SP-BSP in UP and the AAP in Delhi,” Kejriwal was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The BJP had swept the state by winning all seven parliamentary seats with a vote share of 46.40 per cent in 2014. The AAP came second with 32.90 per cent votes, pushing the Congress to the third with 15 per cent vote share. Former Delhi Chief Minister and current state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has ruled out any possibility of going for an alliance with the AAP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Tired of convincing Congress for alliance, says Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition