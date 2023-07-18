Leaders from 26 non-BJP parties congregated for their second meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to forge a united front against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting followed an informal discussion held on Monday, which saw over 50 leaders from various political parties in attendance.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his hospitality by hosting a dinner, while Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was entrusted with overseeing the preparations for the meeting.

One of the prominent figures at the gathering was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who emphasised that the fight ahead was not merely between two political formations but a battle to safeguard the very essence of India.

“This fight is not between two political formations but a fight to defend the idea of India. If you look at history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It’s a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi,” he said.

Gandhi further underlined that the name of the Opposition alliance, INDIA, symbolised their unwavering determination to protect the idea of India. He further said that the struggle was against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideology.

“The fight is against BJP and its ideology. This fight is between India and Narendra Modi.”

Gandhi cited the rising unemployment, the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few, and the suppression of people’s voices as some of the challenges facing the nation. He contended that the opposition’s fight aimed to restore the voice of the people and address these pressing issues.

The meeting concluded with a plan to hold the next gathering in Maharashtra, where an action plan would be prepared.