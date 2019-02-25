Lok Sabha polls: In Amethi, Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi never raises problems of constituency in Parliament

Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi never raised problems of Amethi in Parliament

In Congress bastion Amethi, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday launched a vociferous attack on local MP Rahul Gandhi. Irani said that ‘naamdars’ (dynasts) who ruled for over five decades never thought about the development of the constituency, adding that Rahul never raised the problems of the constituency in Parliament.

“The naamdaars (dynasts) who ruled for 55 years, have never thought about the development of Amethi and about farmers,” she said.

Irani is gearing up to challenge Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his bastion in the upcoming general elections once again. Although a formal announcement in this regard is awaited, it is certain that she will enter the fray from Amethi. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Irani had contested against Rahul but lost by more than one lakh votes.



Rahul has been representing Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha since 2004. The constituency has been a traditional stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family. It was once represented by Rahul’s father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

Irani also alleged that naamdaars found it difficult to digest to see the son of a poor person become the Prime Minister.

“People like these have only duped the poor and people of Amethi, on whose votes he has reached Parliament,” she said in a veiled reference to the Congress president.

The BJP leader also distributed Kisan Samman Smriti Patra to 25 farmers and appealed to the people to vote in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections to accelerate the pace of development.