Lok Sabha polls: Day after Robert Vadra speaks of larger role, posters in Moradabad welcome him to contest elections

Robert Vadra to contest Lok Sabha polls from Moradabad?

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra hinted at a larger role in public life, several posters have come up in Moradabad of western Uttar Pradesh welcoming him to contest the Lok Sabha polls. In a Facebook post yesterday, Vadra said that he may play a larger role in public life, sparking speculations that he may join active politics soon and contest elections.

Vadra said that continuous attempts have been made by different governments in last 10 years to malign him. The businessman, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said that there was no truth in any of the allegations against him.

“More than a decade of different governments trying to malign me, using and highlighting my name to divert real issues of the country. People of the country gradually realised this Modus and knew there was no truth in any of these allegations. People reach out and show respect and wish me luck and a better future,” he said.

“Now with my visits to the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi n Rajasthan, almost 8 visits, of many hours and since I have always adhered to rules and surely not above the law, I have been a person to learn from every event I go through,” he added.

Vadra also listed various social activities by him in the social media post, adding that he has spent campaigning and working for years in different parts of the country.

“… but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas and when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling,” he said.

“All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use. Once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people,” he wrote further.

Vadra’s willingness for a alrger role in public life comes amid ED’s crackdown against his properties in the country and outside. The agency has grilled him at least eight times in February at its Delhi and Jaipur offices in connection with alleged wrongdoings in purchase and sale of properties.

Meanwhile, the BJP was quick to respond to Vadra’s Facebook post. The party said that Vadra could be the Congress’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general elections. “Presenting Congress’s Prime Ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections” the tweet reads with hashtag #RobertIsReady.