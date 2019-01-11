Lok Sabha polls battle of ideologies; opposition has come together merely for power, says Amit Shah

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 5:21 PM

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present at the convention.

The BJP had defeated each one of them in the 2014 general elections, he added.

The Lok Sabha elections will be a battle of two ideologies, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday, asserting his party stands for cultural nationalism and development of poor, while the rivals have come together merely for power. In his inaugural address at the party’s convention at Ramlila Maidan, Shah said the opposition’s grand alliance, which he added has no policy and programme, enjoyed no nationwide influence. The BJP had defeated each one of them in the 2014 general elections, he added.

Shah said his party will win more Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh than it did in 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 71 seats from the state that sends 80 Lok Sabha MPs to the lower house. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present at the convention.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Shah said the Modi government has “fulfilled” the dreams of crores of youths with 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the general category poor, and described the constitution amendment bill as one of the most important legislations passed by Parliament.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha polls battle of ideologies; opposition has come together merely for power, says Amit Shah
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition