Lok Sabha polls: After Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP enter electoral pact in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

After joining ranks in Uttar Pradesh to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, enemies-turned allies Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have now entered into an electoral understanding in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to a report in The Indian Express, while the SP will contest three seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BSP will contest the remaining 26 seats.

It was in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls when the BSP had last won a seat in Madhya Pradesh from Rewa. In 2014, the party drew a blank. The Samajwadi Party has never won any seat in the state.

This time, the three seats which the SP will be contesting, borders Uttar Pradesh and it is hopeful of a change in its fortune.

In 2014, though the two parties drew a blank, the SP candidate had got more votes than the BSP nominee in Balaghat and Tikamgar. BSP decided to give the Khajuraho seat to the SP despite the fact that its candidate had got more votes than SP’ in 2004.

The BSP has been contesting Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh for the last three decades. The maiden victory came in 1991 when it bagged Rewa seat. The party won from here again in 1996 and 2009. In the 1996 polls, the BSP had also won the Satna seat.

In Uttarakhand, which sends five MPs to the Lok Sabha, the SP will contest one seat and the BSP will field candidates on the remaining seats. As per the agreement, the SP will contest from Pauri Garhwal and the BSP will contest from Almora, Haridwar, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal.

The coming together of the BSP and SP is likely to cut the votes of rivals BJP and Congress in the state who have dominates the state’s politics since its creation in 2000. Though the SP has no presence in the state, it had won Haridwar seat in 2004. The BSP, on the other hand, has a wider presence and won seats in the Assembly elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP and SP had together secured 5.19% votes. This included 4.78% of BSP’s contribution. The BSP has a strong presence in Haridwar and Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar. These two seats border western Uttar Pradesh and fall in the plains.

In 2014, SP had not fielded anyone from from Garhwal seat and the BSP had lost the election from here.

The BSP and SP have already announced an electoral pact in Uttar Pradesh wherein the SP will contest 37 seats and BSP 38. The RLD of Ajit Singh is likely to contest on three seats.